CFOS launches Orange & Sullivan Equity Fund

The Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan (CFOS) announced the launch of the Orange and Sullivan Equity Fund, a new grant opportunity designed to support diversity and inclusion programs among area nonprofits. This initiative was developed by the Foundation’s Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion (DEAI) Committee.

The fund is available to community-based organizations with annual operating budgets of less than $1 million, specifically targeting the following communities:

• Asian/Pacific Islander Community

• Black Community

• Indigenous Community

• Latino Community

• LGBTQIA+ Community

• Refugee Community

• Migrant Community

According to CFOS, eligible organizations must be recognized as 501(c)(3) entities and have professional staff or a volunteer corps. Funding may be utilized for training, program support, education, or other initiatives that promote equity and inclusion within the organization.

”Our DEAI committee was established to engage underserved school districts and communities in our grant process so they can receive financial support for their missions and visions,” said Jay Anthony, chairman of the CFOS DEAI Committee. “We believe that not everyone starts from the same place, and adjustments must be made to level the playing field. We are committed to this challenge, and this fund will help address these needs.”

Five grants of $1,000 each will be awarded from this new fund. CFOS encourages participation from all community members, whether through contributions to the fund or by promoting the availability of funding.

Applications can be submitted at cfosny.org until the deadline of November 21, 2024. Grant recipients will be announced in December.

For inquiries regarding the grant application process or for more information, contact Lisa Mitchell, programs and donor services coordinator at CFOS, by calling 845-769-9393 or emailing lisa@cfosny.org.