x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Celtic Day honoring Irish heritage celebrated at Greenwood Lake American Legion

Greenwood Lake. Attendees enjoyed Irish music, dancing, food, and an Irish soda bread competition.

Greenwood Lake /
| 27 Feb 2024 | 02:30
    AOH Fife and Drum played during the event.
    AOH Fife and Drum played during the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event.
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Megan Bushey from Washingtonville, dancing.
    Megan Bushey from Washingtonville, dancing. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Saoirse Trazino from Greenwood Lake dances during the event.
    Saoirse Trazino from Greenwood Lake dances during the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event.
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event.
    Children of varying ages from the Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance perform at the event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    AOH Fife and Drum march in to perform.
    AOH Fife and Drum march in to perform. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)

On Sunday, February 25, a large crowd attended the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society’s Celtic Day Irish Heritage Celebration at the Greenwood Lake American Legion Ballroom.

Revelers enjoyed live entertainment from Big Paddy and Pipers, a traditional Irish group that played and sang throughout the day. AOH Fife and Drum played during the Irish heritage celebration as well.

Food included corned beef sandwiches, cabbage, potatoes, chicken fingers, Irish soda bread, and soda.

There was an Irish soda bread competition and the winner was Bernadette Bracker. She was given a gift basket full of assorted items by Miriam Ewanciw, owner of Monroe Florist and Maggie’s Celtic Cottage. Irish dancers from Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance also performed at the event.