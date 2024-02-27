Celtic Day honoring Irish heritage celebrated at Greenwood Lake American Legion

On Sunday, February 25, a large crowd attended the Greenwood Lake Gaelic Cultural Society’s Celtic Day Irish Heritage Celebration at the Greenwood Lake American Legion Ballroom.

Revelers enjoyed live entertainment from Big Paddy and Pipers, a traditional Irish group that played and sang throughout the day. AOH Fife and Drum played during the Irish heritage celebration as well.

Food included corned beef sandwiches, cabbage, potatoes, chicken fingers, Irish soda bread, and soda.

There was an Irish soda bread competition and the winner was Bernadette Bracker. She was given a gift basket full of assorted items by Miriam Ewanciw, owner of Monroe Florist and Maggie’s Celtic Cottage. Irish dancers from Sheahan-Gormley School of Irish Dance also performed at the event.