Celebration breakfast recognizes veterans for their service

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties hosted a Veterans Celebration Breakfast on June 14 to honor and thank Veterans Otterkill Country Club in Campbell Hall. Over 200 guests, mostly veterans, were in attendance.

The 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, Honor Guard, presented the colors and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. MaryKay Messenger, sang the National Anthem. Attendees were treated to breakfast and heard remarks from Sandra Cassese, President and CEO of Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties.

“Without the service of our veterans, we would not have the freedoms that we enjoy today. It’s never too late to show our appreciation,” Cassese said. “Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties believes that simple acts of gratitude can provide the appreciation and recognition that our veterans so well deserve.”

Kim Warner, Director of Social Work and Bereavement, and Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Veterans Committee Chair presented the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties Paul V. Rader, Vet-to-Vet Volunteer Award to Robert M. Burton, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. in recognition of his dedication and support to fellow veterans.

Guest speaker Alan C. Mack, retired Chief Warrant Officer 5, spoke about his experiences and his book “Razor 03: A Night Stalker’s Wars.” Guests received a commemorative pin from the event and a copy of Mack’s book.

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties is a dedicated provider of compassionate end-of-life care, serving the communities of Orange and Sullivan Counties. As a Level 5 Community Partner of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization We Honor Veterans program, the organization is committed to recognizing and addressing the unique needs of Veterans and their families. Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties focuses on ensuring comfort, dignity, and peace for patients and their loved ones during life’s final stages.

If you or someone you know could benefit from hospice care, contact Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties at 845-561-6111 or visit www.hospiceoforange.com.