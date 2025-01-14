Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, January 20, at 11 a.m., the Union AME Church (98 McEwen Street, Warwick) will be holding a special ceremony celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Rev. Ann Marie Bentsi-Addison will be leading the ceremony. The theme this year is “The Way Forward,” Philippians 1:6.

Together, the community will reflect on Dr. King’s “tireless efforts to create a world rooted in justice, equality, and belonging for all people, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity,” the church said in its announcement.

Representatives from various generations will share reflections on Dr. King’s work. These reflections will aim to “honor the legacy of Dr. King as he worked to transform unjust systems and promote the equal value of every human being,” the church continued.

For more information, contact Channabel Latham-Morris at 914-772-8320, email unionamechurch98@gmail.com or info@unionamechurch.org, or call the church office at 845-986-3649.