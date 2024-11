Warwick Town Hall is currently exhibiting an array of historic photos of Warwick’s commercial streetscapes by Roy Elston. The images were taken in 1946 and 1964. This photo exhibit was also made possible thanks to the work of Warwick Town Historian Dr. Richard Hull.

The exhibit is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be on display through to the end of November. Warwick Town Hall is located at 132 Kings Highway, Warwick.