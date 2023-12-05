Candlelight peace vigil to be held on the winter solstice

A candlelight peace vigil will be held on Thursday, December 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Railroad Green, Railroad Avenue in Warwick, NY (rain date: Friday, December 22).

According to the organizers, the date was chosen to coincide with the winter solstice, an event that has been celebrated by various cultures throughout human history as a time of returning light and hope.

“It is our wish to provide an opportunity to bring our neighbors together during this period of dwindling light and concern for human suffering around the world and to rekindle the holidays’ messages of light and hope, not just for ourselves, but for all humankind. We believe this will be a beautiful community experience where we can witness our collective longing for a more peaceful world,” shared Beverly Braxton, founder and director of We the People Warwick who are organizing the event.

All are invited to this community experience to, as the organizers say, “witness our collective longing for a more peaceful world.”

Participants are asked to bring a white candle, if possible. A limited number of candles will be provided onsite by the Warwick Ecumenical Council.