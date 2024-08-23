Campground expansion inches along after slight changes

The Warwick Town Planning Board continued its review of the proposed Serenity Ridge expansion of the campsite facility located on Wheeler Road and addressed public concern, at its August 21 meeting. Planning Board Chairman Ben Astorino explained that the existing campground was already permitted for 74 campsites, and that any recreational vehicle, including the park models proposed by the applicant, is allowed on those sites and can stay overnight. He emphasized that the applicant is before the board to request approval to expand the facility to 130 campsites.

Warwick town planner Max Stach reviewed the changes the applicant made to the site plan, noting that additional screening in the form of trees and fencing was added to provide additional privacy. Planning Board engineer Laura Barca added that the septic system was reviewed and approved for more units than asked for. She also recommended the applicant conduct a safe yield analysis to test the water supply, which would involve asking nearby property owners’ permission to test their wells, which they do not have to grant.

Planning Board attorney Robert Krahulik reviewed correspondence and addressed concerns, reiterating that the site was already approved for a campground. He explained that new conditions on property violations could result in loss of permit and closing of the site, at which time the property owner would have six months to remove all RVs from the campground. He also responded to questions about the definition of a mobile or manufactured home versus a recreational vehicle (including park models), explaining that manufactured homes built after 1976 must be certified according to HUD safety standards, are considered livable year-round, and not permitted on the campsite. The attorney noted that recreational vehicles are permitted to remain at the campsite year-round; however, they cannot be used for more than 210 days per year, per Warwick town code.

Krahulik responded to concerns regarding the use of the RVs, stating that they cannot be rented out, the owner of the unit must be on site, and a maximum of eight guests are allowed per vehicle overnight. He also emphasized the success of the building department in monitoring short-term rental compliance. The attorney was tasked with clarifying license agreement terms for the RV owners and where guest parking is permitted.

During the public hearing, residents voiced their concerns about issues including the smell of campfires, displacement of wildlife, emergency vehicle access, and trespassing. However, among the biggest issues raised was the fear that the campground could evolve into a permanent community with negative impacts on Florida residents, including the need to take in additional children into the school system if a family begins to use their RV as a permanent residence.

Astorino commented that because there are 74 permitted sites this could have happened already; however, it would be a violation of the site plan and grounds for closing the campground. He said that the board can’t make decisions based on hypothetical situations, and that many of the concerns brought up could happen anywhere. He added that the board cannot deny use of what is already legally permitted and reminded residents that they can lobby the Warwick Town Board, which is responsible for setting the town code.

The chair acknowledged past issues with the campground and said his board is working to address them. “Members of this planning board have put more effort and time into vetting projects. Our consultants are the best in the county. They are paid well to do their job.” He also noted that the village of Florida had their professionals vet the project.

Florida Village Mayor Daniel Harter shared his concern for his residents and his belief that this expansion would be a negative impact on the community. He claimed that the local law regarding campgrounds did not specify park model RVs and acknowledged that his village was at an impasse with the planning board. He also asked why the board wouldn’t approve this use for just 74 lots.

Astorino reiterated that the 74 lots were already approved and that park models were permitted. He further claimed that applicant’s strength of character was evidenced by them not bringing any vehicles on site.

The chairman expressed his appreciation for the public’s input and noted the board will take them into consideration, notably the concern about the condition of the RVs if left on site for too many years. Responding to concerns that 210 days is too many for permitted use of the RVs, Astorino reiterated that the town code sets these laws. He also reminded the public that it is the responsibility of the planning board to make decisions based on these codes.

Because the changes to the site plan need to be re-circulated to all involved agencies, the planning board was unable to render a decision on the application. The public hearing for the proposed expansion of the campground will continue at the October 16 meeting.

Other business

During the meeting the planning board approved the site plan and special use permit for A Classy Joint, a retail cannabis dispensary to be located on Ronald Reagan Boulevard. The site is approved for retail sales (not on-site consumption) and must comply with all state laws concerning cannabis sales, including the prohibition of marketing products toward children. Regarding children, the board questioned the site’s distance from a nearby childcare center. The applicant said the site was checked by the state office of cannabis management and was the required distance from the center.

The board also approved the site plan for a solar energy installation on Chancellor Lane with conditions including a town-required pilot to be conducted and additional landscaping considered to address visibility concerns.