Camp LaGuardia begins ‘new chapter’

According to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, major progress has been made in the County’s plan to transform the long-neglected Camp LaGuardia property into a new park for residents and visitors.

The Orange County Legislature recently authorized a $600,000 supplemental appropriation to the 2025 County Budget for the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation. The funds will support engineering and design for recreational improvements at the 258-acre site, which is located on the border of Chester and Blooming Grove.

This will be Orange County’s first new park since Thomas Bull Memorial Park was initiated in 1965.

“Camp LaGuardia has been part of Orange County’s story for generations, and it’s time we give this property a new chapter that promotes activity, recreation, and opportunity,” Neuhaus said. “This investment in design and engineering is a giant step forward. This park will rival any in the region, connect our rail trail network, and stand as a symbol of progress and pride for Orange County.”

The site’s history dates to 1934, when it was transferred to New York City’s Welfare Department and named Camp Greycourt. Initially housing more than 600 unemployed men during the Great Depression, it was renamed Camp LaGuardia in 1935 by Mayor Fiorello La Guardia’s office. It became a 1,000-bed homeless shelter before closing in 2007.

Orange County purchased the property in 2007 for $8.5 million. Several private redevelopment proposals failed, leaving the site largely abandoned for more than a decade.

In 2020, the County Planning Department secured $28 million in federal and state funding to acquire and construct the 10-mile Schunnemunk Rail Trail, which will connect directly to the County’s popular Heritage Trail at the Camp LaGuardia site.

“The Parks Department is grateful for the vision of County Executive Neuhaus and the support of the County Legislature to help bring this exciting new park to fruition for Orange County residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come,” Travis Ewald, Commissioner of Orange County’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Conservation said. “It is a terrific investment in quality of life, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

According to a press release, recent progress at the site includes Removal of most dilapidated structures, with selective preservation for future use; Clearing and grading for greens, playgrounds, and trails; Construction of the first two-mile phase of the Schunnemunk Rail Trail; and Removal of most barbed wire fencing to open the property for recreational access.

“This is about connecting communities and investing in our quality of life,” Neuhaus said. “We’re moving full speed ahead, and I’m excited to see Camp LaGuardia transformed into a place where families will make memories for generations.”