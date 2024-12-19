Brabenec receives leadership promotion in State Assembly

Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-98) has been promoted to chairman of the Assembly Minority Conference’s Committee on Standing Committees. In his new role, Brabenec will oversee legislative processes and contribute to the direction of the Assembly Minority Conference.

Brabenec previously served as the Assembly minority whip and as a member of the Ways and Means and Rules Committees, where he helped shape fiscal policy. According to Brabenec’s announcement, this promotion positions him as the fourth-ranking member of the Assembly minority’s leadership team.

Minority Leader Will Barclay said, “Karl Brabenec has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to his constituents, and a keen understanding of legislative priorities. His promotion reflects the trust and confidence we have in his ability to guide our conference and ensure our voice is heard on the issues that matter most to New Yorkers.”

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and to work with my colleagues to advance solutions for the challenges our state faces,” said Brabenec. “Our conference is dedicated to fighting for affordability, transparency, and accountability, and I look forward to contributing to those efforts.”