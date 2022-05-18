Boy Scouts laying 1400 flags on veterans’ graves seek assistance

Troop 45 Boy Scouts continued their tradition of placing 1,400 U.S. flags on veterans’ graves at Warwick Cemetery on May 14 and 15. These veterans included Clayton Eurich, former scoutmaster, committee chair and Silver Beaver Award recipient.

With 500 more flags to place this coming weekend, the Boy Scouts encourage volunteer help. Their aim is to honor military personnel who have served in the United States Armed Forces, going back as far as the Revolutionary War. BSA Troop 45 and friends will meet at the Warwick Cemetery near the chapel on May 21 and 22, each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for the BSA Troop 45 red t-shirts. High school students can earn community service hours. For questions, contact Scoutmaster Mr. Gaynor at fgaynor@troop45warwick.org/917-582-7721.