Boating safety changes take effect

In 2020, a new law came into effect requiring recreational boaters to take a boating safety course and obtain a boating card before operating a motorized vessel. The requirement, called Brianna’s Law, was being phased in gradually by age, but now it is a requirement as of January 2025.

You’ll need to study the New York Safe Boating Course offered at the Greenwood Lake Courthouse, 47 Waterstone Road before taking the exam. Once you’ve finished the course, you’ll have to complete the final boater exam. Classes will be offered on April 2 and 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost of the two-night course is $35 with an additional $10 fee for the state for the completion of the course. New York State offers recreational certificate holders the option of adding the credential to their driver’s license to avoid the hassle of carrying multiple certificates. The boating safety certificate is represented on the driver’s license as an anchor icon, and can be obtained from the DMV.

To reserve your seat, bring a check with you payable to the Village of Greenwood Lake, to the Police Department, 16 Church St., Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Some facts to know, according to DriveaboatUSA.com and the Greenwood Lake Police Department:

All personal watercraft operators must have a Safe Boating Certificate as of January 2025.

Regarding out-of-state boating licenses, New York State recognizes NASBLA-approved boater education cards and Transport Canada-approved pleasure craft operator cards held by boaters visiting the state. Note that the boating license must be issued from your current state of residence.

If you rent a motorized vessel from a rental facility, you are not required to have a boating license unless the operator is under 18 years of age. However, the rental facility must provide basic instructions and safety information before renting out the boat.

A New York boating license does not expire. Once you have taken the course, passed the exam and earned your boating safety certificate, it is good for life.

You must be at least 10 years old to operate a motorized recreational vessel in New York State, and at least 14 years old to operate a personal watercraft (PWC). You need to carry your boating safety certificate with you at all times when out on the water.

For additional information, call 845-477-9211 or visit GWLNY.org.