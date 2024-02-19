Black History Month celebration coming to Union AME Church

Warwick Cares, Team Up for Hope, We the People Warwick, the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and Union AME Church have come together to celebrate Black History Month with a special community event at the Union AME Church (98 McEwen Street, Warwick) on Sunday, February 25, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event organizers promise an afternoon filled with “inspiring speeches, captivating performances, and engaging discussions with community members and organizations that highlight the rich cultural heritage and significant milestones of the Black community.” The Union AME Church is a historical place of worship for the Black community.

For questions, contact: channabel.latham@gmail.com.