Black Dirt Scholarship recipients announced

Three seniors from Warwick Valley High school will be awarded Black Dirt Scholarships by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce in August. The students - Angel Gualan, Madison DeSantis, and Abigail Kadus were selected this year from a record number of applicants this year.

Angel Gualan has been a key figure in several local programs offered to support farm workers and their families, including tutoring after school and assisting in their summer programs for children. He will pursue a career in criminal justice and has already completed a course in the Warwick Police Department Junior Officer program. The only son of a farm worker, he also works in the fields during planting season to help support his family and had volunteer hours with the Alamo Food Pantry, Pumpkin Fest, Christmas Store, and WAFO outreach initiative. Gualan ‘s work experience at the Farm of Glenwood helped him use what he learned at Orange-Ulster BOCES Culinary Arts Academy. Honors received included the Honor Roll, the Sojourner Truth Award, and the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce Youth Achievement Award.

Madison DeSantis will pursuit a career as a registered nurse and will study at a SUNY campus. Her over 100 service hours of volunteer work was done at the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), Garnet Health Medical Center, and Winslow Therapeutic Center. A junior counselor at RYLA, her achievements include the Rochester Institute of Technology Humanities and Social Science Award, Rotary Youth Leadership Award, Superintendent’s Award, Portrait of a Graduate, and AP Scholar with Honors.

Abigail Kadus started the charitable organization Laxheart Ltd., which is dedicated to instilling confidence, perseverance, and leadership in young girls through lacrosse. She organizes free clinics for Warwick Girls Youth Lacrosse, empowering them to build skills and confidence. Kadus plans to pursue a career in healthcare, studying biology on the pre-med track at Rowan University (Morrison Honors College). During her five years as an employee at Wright Family Farm, she also offered many hours of community service, including volunteering at youth basketball and lacrosse camps, all while maintaining a 105.25 cumulative weighted average. Her honors include summa cum laude, high honor roll, and National Merit commendation, reflecting her academic dedication.

The Black Dirt Feast is set for Aug. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Social Island at 939 Pulaski Highway. For ticket information, log onto www.pineislandny.com.