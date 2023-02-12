Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Diocese of New York visits Christ Church

Christ Episcopal Church in Warwick will welcome the Rt. Rev. Allen K. Shin, Bishop Suffragan of the Episcopal Diocese of New York, on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The bishop will preside at a service of Confirmation, Reception and Reaffirmation beginning at 11 a.m.

Shin has served as the diocese’s bishop suffragan since his consecration at Manhattan’s Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in May 2014. Prior to his election, he served as rector of St. John’s Church on Huntington.

The bishop holds theological degrees from The General Theological Seminary in New York City and from the University of Oxford in England.

The service at Christ Church, Warwick, will introduce a class of confirmands all of whom have received an in-depth introduction to the Episcopal faith traditions in preparation for the bishop’s visitation.

The rector of Christ Church, the Rev. Amber Carswell, has been in charge of teaching the confirmation classes ahead of this transformational moment in the faith life and spiritual journey of these current and new parish members.

Carswell said the confirmation classes are an opportunity for those attending to know the language and practices of their faith better; to name and own their personal faith experiences; and to allow reflection and sharing with others who are on a similar journey.

“The sacramental rite of Confirmation, Reception and Reaffirmation,” Carswell said, “recognizes both new and previous members of the parish as they make a public acclamation of their faith and commitment, or a renewal of commitment, to the Episcopal Church.

“The liturgy commences with a procession and includes a variety of musical selections celebrating the church’s rich heritage and Christ Church’s wealth of talented musicians,” the rector added. “Incorporated are performances by Music Director/Organist Deborah Schofield, choral anthems by the Christ Church Choir, conducted by Choir Director David Crone, as well as an instrumental prelude by trombonist Erick Storckman.”

A reception will be held before the service at 10 a.m. in the Christ Church Parish Hall.

All are welcome to attend and join in the preceding celebratory reception.