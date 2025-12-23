Bill bans barges from anchoring in Hudson River

After pushes by local, state, and federal officials as well as community experts and advocates, the Hudson River Protection Act became law on Dec. 19. It will ban additional barge anchorages in the river which pollute the drinking water for more than 100,000 Hudson Valley residents and damage the Hudson’s diverse ecosystem.

According to a press release, Rep. Pat Ryan first introduced it in 2023 when the Coast Guard issued an Marine Safety Information Bulletin signaling an attempt to erode protections preventing commercial vessels from anchoring in the Hudson River.

In October of 2023, Ryan was joined by Riverkeeper, Scenic Hudson and the Hudson 7 in pushing for the Coast Guard to uphold the anchoring ban as barges often carry oil, asphalt, and other hazardous materials, which pollute the river with their noisy generators and “stadium” lighting. The Hudson River and its connected waters are also home to more than 200 species of fish and provide spawning and nursery habitat for striped bass, shad, and herring that support fisheries up and down the entire Atlantic coast. The River has seen significant efforts to restore the habitats of endangered fish species which are jeopardized by barge anchors dragging along the River bottom.

“If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s making sure our drinking water is clean and that our Hudson River is safe and protected. For far too long, big corporations have polluted and put at risk our precious River in pursuit of profits. But not anymore. The Hudson is more than a river – it’s the lifeblood and the heartbeat of our community,” Ryan said. “Today marks the culmination of years of effort by every single member of our Hudson Valley community. I especially want to thank my partners at Riverkeeper and Scenic Hudson for their tireless work and commitment to protecting the Hudson. Never again will big corporations be able to turn our River into a parking lot for dangerous barges, polluting the drinking water for 100,000 of our neighbors. This victory proves that when the Hudson Valley stands up with one voice to demand change, we can accomplish anything.”

“Ships and barges carrying crude oil and other dangerous cargo along the Hudson pose an immense risk to the communities who rely on the river for their drinking water, livelihoods, and recreation,” added Scenic Hudson President Ned Sullivan. “They’re also a serious threat to local fish and aquatic life, whose habitat would be destroyed if a spill happens. The Hudson River Protection Act is a major step forward in the years-long effort to block new anchorages and safeguard this irreplaceable resource. We are grateful to Congressman Ryan, our partners, and elected leaders for taking action.”

President Trump signed the “Hudson River Protection Act” into law as part of the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).