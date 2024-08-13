Best-selling author, birder and Emmy winner visits Warwick

The Albert Wisner Public Library and Orange County Audubon Society presented Christian Cooper for an in-person appearance at the library on Saturday, August 10. Cooper, known as a birder, author, and television personality, charmed the capacity crowd with stories about his life and love of birding.

Bird enthusiasts and fans of a good read listened as Cooper read a passage from his memoir, “Better Living Through Birding,” beginning with a captivating telling of his early introduction to activism. His parents were activists during the civil rights movement, and their passion led to his involvement. In the 1990s Cooper and his family were protesting for racial justice with a group which included Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. The police demanded they disband, which they refused, knowing if they were arrested it would bring more attention. They were handcuffed with zip ties and placed in police vans. Cooper read amusingly that he was able to slip his hands out of the plastic cuffs, eat M&Ms from his pocket, and slipped his hands back in the zip ties before the police noticed.

This story of activism stands out as Cooper is well known for the high-profile Central Park “incident” while bird watching in the spring of 2020.

Cooper’s interest in birds started as a kid, when every summer he and his family would head out for cross-country camping. His parents were teachers and had summers off, and his dad, who taught biology, was all about nature. While on these camping trips Cooper found his passion in watching and listening in awe to the birds along the way.

His knowledge of birds was evident as he discussed different “favorites” and imitated some of their sounds. Some of note were golden wing warblers, where Tuxedo Park is one of the few places to find them, and red headed woodpeckers, which have vibrant crimson heads.

He discussed how the bird population is 1/3 less than it was 50 years ago, mainly due to climate change and loss of habitat, also causing migration and feeding issues for some species. He is hopeful that the decline can be reversed. Other dangers for birds are glass in high-rise buildings, which in New York City are now required to have bird-safe glass at the height of flight.

James and Lark Kuhta of Warwick watched Cooper’s National Geographic hit series “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper,” where he served as host, and recently won an Emmy. Lark noted that she is from a birding family, and that Cooper’s memoir, “Is a very, very cool book.”

Also in attendance were friends Sheila Almond and Mary Shields, who are avid birders, and were out at 6:30 that morning to bird watch. They enjoy photographing and finding new species. Jim Van Gelder, president of the Orange County Audubon Society was impressed with Cooper, citing him as being personable and funny.

Cooper was not only excited to be at the library appearance, but also for the opportunity to have a night out at the Warwick Drive-In.