Beit Sefer helps Florida Food Pantry

Beit Sefer of Orange County, a new Jewish religious and cultural program in the area that seeks to encourage creative community outreach, recently lent support to the Florida Food Pantry. On December 2, about 30 students, parents, and teachers from Beit Sefer helped organize holiday presents for the clients of the Florida Food Pantry.

Families were asked to bring along 10 rolls of holiday wrapping paper, which food pantry clients will use to wrap the holiday gifts they select.

Beth Maas and other pantry volunteers organized the effort, and they discussed food insecurity. Rabbi Rebecca Shinder of Florida’s Temple Beth Shalom, and Rabbi Roger Lerner of Monroe Temple Beth El included this project in their curriculum to highlight the Jewish value of volunteerism in an effort to make this world a better place.