Behind the buzzword: regenerative agriculture

Regenerative agriculture is farming in harmony with nature, as described by Alix and Ariane Daguin, from All One One All Farm (AOOA) in Goshen. On June 30, they will talk about how they use regenerative farming methods to improve soil conditions, make homes for native species, produce delicious food, and more. They will discuss how you can use regenerative practices on your own property, whether you’ve got a small garden with raised beds, 200 acres of land, or something in between.

AOOA is a 15-acre non-profit regenerative silvopasture farm, farm stand and education center in Goshen. Learn more about local food culture from them. Plus, they will bring a treat from the farm.