Beautiful People fall soccer registration opens

Beautiful People’s fall soccer registration is open now through Sept. 4. Beautiful People, a local nonprofit dedicated to creating adaptive sports for children with special needs, gives kids the opportunity to learn and play sports, as well as socialize with fellow players and their volunteer buddies and coaches.

Beautiful People’s sports are designed for individuals with disabilities ages five and up in Orange County. Soccer players will be assigned to a team based on their age and ability.

“Our goal is to ensure that every person with a disability is given an opportunity to participate in athletics. We have created an environment where our main focus is inclusion and community; not competition,” said Beautiful People’s Program Director, Katie O’Leary. “We have people who have cognitive, physical, emotional and psychosocial disabilities and our goal is to adapt our program to fit their needs; whether it is a guard on a wheelchair to kick a soccer ball or over-direction to ensure that an athlete remains focused on the goal.”

The nonprofit is also seeking volunteer buddies and coaches for the fall season. Volunteer buddies are paired up with a child on the team to assist them throughout the season. Buddies earn volunteer hours and should be at least 12 years old. Pasts sports experience is recommended.

Volunteer coaches are also needed to guide the team, organize skill drills, and more. Coaches also earn volunteer hours and attend each practice and game.

“We celebrate what may seem as a ‘little win’ to a bystander, but is a major win in our community, such as kicking a ball with one foot,” added O’Leary. “Beautiful People is a place where we only see the ability in an athlete not their disability and we are so excited to start fall soccer in September.”

To volunteer, visit beautiful-people.us and click “Support BP” and then “volunteer.”