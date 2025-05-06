Baroness returns to Warwick

Warwick -- The Alber Wisner Public Library invites history buffs to the Gen. John Hathorn Historic Site, Old Stone House Inn, on Sunday, May 18, for activies on the lawn at the 21 Hathorn Road site.

Demonstrations and hands-on activities for children and adults run from 2 to 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. reenactor Emma Cross of Williamsburg, VA, will present as the Baroness von Riedesel, revisiting Warwick after marching though with Burgoyne’s captured Army in December 1778.

The performance is free, but registration is required through the library help desk at 845 986-1047 option 4. The Old Stone House Inn Friends of Hathorn House historical society at the library sponsor the event. For more information, visit hathornfriends.org or email hathornhouse@gmail.com