St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick recently congratulated Abigail and Cory Nicholson of Jeffersonville, NY, on the delivery of the first baby of 2024, born on January 2, at the hospital (15 Maple Ave, Warwick). According to the hospital, baby Cali Quinn was born at 8:30 a.m. and weighed six pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

For more information about maternity services at St. Anthony Community Hospital, visit StAnthonyCommunityHosp/Birthing-Center or call 845-987-5300.