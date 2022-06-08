x
Awards from many sources for Warwick students

Warwick Valley High School /
| 08 Jun 2022 | 03:14
The auditorium at Warwick Valley High School was filled with students and parents last week, as school administrators and faculty presented a variety of scholarships and awards to the class of 2022.

Scholarships came from many sources, including the Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation, Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, the United States Marine Corps, Warwick Girl Scouts, Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus, area fire departments and multiple awards from the Warwick Lions Club. The awards recognized accomplishments in realms such as community service, academics, arts, careers and first responder work.