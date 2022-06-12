August police events announced at town board meeting

Warwick Police Department is organizing two big summer events, Police Chief John Rader said at the Town of Warwick board meeting last week. One is their first Junior Police Academy venture, which has attracted substantial interest. The initial session, two weeks in July, is full, and a second class, in August, has been opened. Rader voiced hope for a third session as well.

Also, the police department is partnering with the Warwick Coalition for National Night Out. The event will be on August 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Memorial Park.

“It’s a night for the community to engage with law enforcement and other first responders and community members,” said Chief Rader. “There will be activities, games, contests, prizes, and food.”

Meanwhile, plans were made for Orange County Hazardous Waste Collection day, Town Supervisor Michael Sweeton said. Collection was at Port Jervis High School on Rt. 209 on June 11, free for Orange County residents, who provided proof of county residency.

“Everyone has a few of these things hanging around. This is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of these items and it’s free,” said Supervisor Michael Sweeton.