Assemblyman Brabenec to seek re-election

On January 13, Assemblyman Karl A. Brabenec (R-98) announced his intent seek re-election to the New York State Assembly during the 2024 election.

”I am so very proud of the hard work that my team and I have done over the past few years,” said Brabenec. “I will always fight for the residents of my district to lower taxes and fees, reduce burdensome regulations, improve public safety, assist our agriculture community, and improve our quality of life. There is still much work to be done, but I’m positive that with the continued fight against Albany’s dysfunction, we can make New York State the Empire State once again!”

Brabenec was first elected to the Assembly in 2014. He represents the 98th Assembly District, which includes Port Jervis, Warwick, Florida, Greenwood Lake, Tuxedo, and portions of Goshen and Monroe, among others. He serves as minority whip of the Republican Conference and ranking member of the Assembly Labor Committee. In addition, he is a member of the Ways and Means, Rules, and Election Law committees. He previously served as Deerpark town supervisor for five years.

This year the primary election is slated to take place on June 25, with the general election set for November 5.