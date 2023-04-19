Arts-in-Residence program for senior adults aids quality of life

According to the National Institute on Aging, there are several important things we can all do as we age to improve or maintain our quality of life – exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, go to the doctor, and take care of our mental health.

The new Arts-in-Residence Seniors Program, produced by Wickham Works and sponsored by the Village of Warwick, is helping older Warwick residents stay engaged and connected. The program has just begun its second six-week session for 2023, bringing teaching artists and supplies, once a week, to visit senior residents at Liberty Green’s Community Rooms.

The hour-and-a-half workshop starts with 20 minutes of gentle exercise, designed for people of all abilities, followed by an hour of art and crafts. Alternating week by week, the movement and music section is led by local choreographer and dance teacher Linda Mensch, owner of the Moving Company Modern Dance in Warwick, and musician and conductor David Dworkin, the renowned inventor of Conductorcize.

Mensch leads the participants through seated exercises to music, often encouraging them to create their own dance movements with hands, arms, heads – whatever works best. Dworkin, a very fit eighty-nine year old, hands out chopsticks and encourages everyone to conduct a popular classical tune with him. He sprinkles his instruction with jokes, stories, and interesting facts about the music, while pointing out the instrumentation of the piece.

Once everyone is warmed up, the seniors move to the craft tables where Wickham Works teaching artists Beth Laule and Jenny Torino introduce a different hands-on art or craft project each week - weaving, watercolor painting, wreath-making, print making, and more.

“There are a lot of laughs, sharing of stories, learning about each other’s lives, in addition to picking up new skills and getting some aerobic exercise,” said Melissa Shaw-Smith, Creative Director for Wickham Works. “There’s no doubt about it, this kind of social engagement is important for active aging. It’s a joy to be part of it.”

The Arts-in-Residence program is free to all residents and their caregivers or family members who live in the Liberty Green housing complex. Wickham Works hopes to expand the program to other low-income senior housing facilities in Warwick, funding permitting.

For more information or to make a donation, email mshawsmith@wickhamworks.org.