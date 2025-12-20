Artist of the Week: Rowan Roepe

Warwick Valley High School senior Rowan Roepe remembers the day clearly, back in fourth grade, when students were asked to choose an instrument and introduced to the world of band for the first time.

“They laid out all the instruments for us to test out, and out of all of them, I actually performed the best on percussion,” Roepe said. “Trombone wasn’t even in my top three, but I chose it anyway.”

As he put it, his love for the trombone stemmed from how naturally aired moved through it. And although drums seemed to be a natural fit, Roepe felt drawn to the freedom of the melodic and harmonic possibilities of pitched instruments. He has especially come to appreciate the trombone’s tonal versatility, given that, with enough skill, a player can achieve notes associated with a trumpet’s register, as well as the trombone’s natural deep sounds.

Over the years, Roepe has honed his craft, participating in numerous audition-based programs, including the Orange County Music Educator’s All-County Festival, the New York State School Music Association All-State Festival, and the Hudson Valley Honors Band.

“I enjoy All-State the most because the musicians are just so fantastic,” he said. “I really enjoy playing with trombonists who are really good at their instrument. The quality of the sound was so much higher than anything I’d experienced before, and getting to contribute to that felt incredible.”

Roepe credits his musical growth to the dedication he put in from an early age, spending countless hours practicing at home and watching online musicians, like Christopher Bill, for guidance.

“I think the reason I reached the proficiency I have now is because of how much I practiced when I was younger,” he said. “That developed my tone in a way that stuck with me. Even if I took a little break, that tone stayed.”

For Roepe, playing the trombone isn’t just about technique or sound, but the way he feels when he shares music with others.

“One thing I really enjoyed was playing for my family when they’d come over for the holidays,” he said. “I get happy listening to music, being able to make music that makes other people happy is pretty awesome.”

Roepe’s go-to song to delight the family? John Williams’ composition, “Cantina Band” from the 1977 film “Star Wars.”

With graduation not far off, Roepe has been reflecting on his involvement with - and love of - music over the years.

“I think I love trombone so much because it comes so naturally to me,” he said. “Studying other subjects, it’s like it sometimes feels forced. When I come to band or to lessons, those moments feel like a break from the rest of my day.”

And that’s not to suggest that Roepe is anything but a stellar student. In fact, he is a perennial Summa Cum Laude honor roll student and has been honored as a NYS Public High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete. Yes, Roepe is as academically and athletically driven as he is in the arts. Looking ahead, he plans to study neuroscience in college.

“The fact that everything we understand about the world comes down to the brain, and yet we still know so little about how it actually works; that’s fascinating to me,” he explained. “It’s wild that our entire experience of life is shaped by something we barely understand.”

Roepe has completed his college applications and is excited about what comes next. And while his personal path may be heading toward science, there is one thing he will always carry with him, no matter what path he is on.

“I’m definitely not going to stop playing,” he said. “I’ll probably join the college band if they have one. Trombone will always have a special place in my heart.”