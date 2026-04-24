Artist of the Week: Mya Spinelli

Warwick Valley Middle School eighth grader Mya Spinelli is already a familiar face in the performing arts at Warwick Valley. She has been steadily involved in drama club, chorus, and honors ensembles since she first stepped into middle school, and her plans for high school include more of the same ... a lot more.

Mya’s journey into the arts was first inspired by life at home, where her family has simply embraced the idea of singing and having fun around the house. She remembers singing songs with her siblings and putting on “shows” for her family as a child, but it was in fifth grade that Mya decided to fully commit to the performing arts, diving into drama club and chorus. Her older brother, himself active in the arts, gave her the initial nudge, and it didn’t take long for Mya to feel inspired and at home around other artists and musicians.

“I just really like performing and singing. Drama club just felt like a fun environment, and I realized I loved acting, singing, and playing parts,” Mya said, adding that the support of WVMS music teacher Shane Peters has also been important to her. “Mr. Peters, he’s always there for me. “

Over his four years working with Mya, Peters has come to rely on her skills and talents as both a performer and a respected peer leader.

“She’s an unstoppable force in the chorus classroom,” Peters said. “She’s been a featured soloist at many of our concerts. And she’s also a reliable leader who sets the bar high for her peers.”

An impressive résumé

Mya’s performance résumé is already stacked. She has performed in four consecutive WVMS Drama Club school musicals: “Newsies” (as part of the ensemble), “The Little Mermaid Jr.” (as the pilot of Prince Eric’s ship), “Shrek Jr.” (as one of the narrators), and, most recently, in “Matilda Jr.”, where she took on the lead role of Miss Honey.

“I felt like I could relate to Miss Honey—a kind, welcoming character,” Mya shares. “It was easy to put myself in her shoes, and the songs fit my voice.”

As much as Mya loves singing, she also loves the collaborative creativity and supportive community that come with being part of a troupe.

“Drama club is a very nice and fun environment,” Mya says. “It’s about being with the people you love being with, acting and singing together. I’ve tried some other clubs, but nothing feels quite like drama club.”

Mya also joined the chorus as soon as she entered middle school. By sixth grade, she’d progressed enough to earn a spot in the Orange County Music Educators Association (OCMEA) All-County Chorus. To make an OCMEA ensemble, students must audition with a prepared solo piece and demonstrate skill in playing scales in multiple keys and in sight-reading. After taking a year off from OCMEA auditions because of her busy seventh-grade schedule, Mya made the All-County Chorus again this year!

“It can be tough to juggle it all,” she says, “but I always knew I wanted to go back!”

Mya has also been in the middle school’s Honors Chorus since seventh grade. This summer, Mya plans to be part of the Warwick Center for the Performing Arts’ production of “Godspell.” After that, it’ll be off to the high school, where she’s already looking forward to all of the performing arts courses available.

Dreaming big

Joining the chorus, of course, is a no-brainer for freshman year, but Mya said she’s already set a sophomore year goal for herself to try out for the Meistersingers. And she definitely plans to continue with drama club right away, especially after seeing this year’s lavish production of Les Misérables.

“My brother, Salvatore, played Thénardier, and it was such a big production,” Mya said, adding that she’s eager to experience the bigger scope of the shows and even the longer rehearsals. “The plays are more advanced, and there are more opportunities. My brother tells me how fun it is; I’m excited to be a part of that!”

Peters has no doubt that Mya will fit right in and flourish.

“Her confidence is matched by her amazing singing abilities,” he beamed. “I’m so proud of everything she has accomplished here in the middle school and cannot wait to see what the future holds!”

Advice for younger students

Asked what advice she’d give to younger students who might be thinking about exploring the performing arts (or any subject or interest, really) in middle school, Mya says an open approach is the way to go.

“Try out as many things as you can,” Mya put it simply. “Like drama club, it’s an amazing environment and so much fun. Even if you’re not sure, give something a try—you might end up loving it.”