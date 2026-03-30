Artist of the Week: Jolene Hernandez

For Warwick Valley High School senior Jolene Hernandez, the performing arts are foundational. Since moving to the district in second grade, Jolene has immersed herself in Warwick Valley’s music and theater programs, shaping her high school years and influencing her future plans.

Jolene began playing the violin in fourth grade, inspired by her older sisters—one of whom is now studying music education at William Paterson University. Their example guided her commitment to orchestra.



An All-County Performer

This year, she earned All-County honors in both orchestra and chorus—a meaningful achievement after earlier pandemic disruptions.

Jolene credits her All-County achievement to solid preparation and the guidance of WVHS music teacher Elissa Maynard.

“Getting into All-County this year was definitely memorable because I didn’t think that I could get in,” she said. “But the way Ms. Maynard had us practice our scales and prepare for auditions really helped me be ready.”

Beyond performance, Jolene has found a strong sense of community within the music program. She describes the orchestra as a close-knit group where students support one another both in and out of school—an embodiment of the district’s vision of graduating students who are adept collaborators.

“It’s like a family,” she said. “We’re all doing it together, and we’ve become really close.”

A sense of belonging

A sense of belonging also shaped Jolene’s drama club experience. Starting in ensemble roles and growing into featured performances since fifth grade, she’s embraced every opportunity on stage.

Among her favorite performances was this year’s production of Les Misérables, where she took on several roles, including La Grande Faucheuse – a character she describes as similar to the Grim Reaper.

Jolene also fondly recalls last year’s “Legally Blonde,” where she performed as part of the Greek chorus, and her middle school role in the ensemble for SpongeBob.

“I like being a character,” she said. “You get to be someone different – it’s fun and exciting.” That spirit of creative exploration speaks directly to another Portrait of a Graduate quality: being a creator and innovator.

Whether she’s on stage or backstage, Jolene values the energy and camaraderie that come with each performance.

“No matter what your role is, everyone matters,” she said. “That’s what makes it so fun.”



A future in music therapy

While Jolene’s passion for the arts has been clear for years, her future plans began to take shape more recently through her AP Psychology studies. There, she was introduced to the field of music therapy – a path that combines her love of music with a desire to help others. It is the kind of purposeful, cross-disciplinary thinking that defines a lifelong learner and problem solver.

“I’ve done music for so many years, and I’ve been so dedicated that I don’t want to give up on it now,” she explained. “This can be my way to keep doing music, and also help people.”

She was especially drawn to how music can support healing, such as helping individuals regain their speech after injury by engaging different parts of the brain. That drive to use her talents in service to others reflects the quality of someone who leads with empathy and a commitment to the greater good — an ethical and global citizen.

After graduation, Jolene will attend Orange County Community College for two years, completing some of her core credits and getting a jump-start on her field of interest. Afterward, she plans to continue her education in music therapy at another college. She also hopes to remain involved in performing music in a group, whether through college or a community ensemble.

Performing arts opens doors

Looking back, she says the performing arts have opened doors she never expected and provided an outlet for creativity and self-expression—hallmarks of an effective communicator, someone who uses their voice to connect with and move others.

“It’s something you can use to express your emotions,” she said. “It’s really helped me.”

As someone who has grown up in Warwick Valley’s performing arts programs, Jolene offers simple advice to younger students finding their way.

“Sometimes it gets stressful, but just push through,” she said. “It’s worth it.”

For Jolene, perseverance has transformed her passion into a purpose that integrates creativity, connection, and care.