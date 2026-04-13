Artist of the Week: Jack Marina

For Warwick Valley High School junior Jack Marina, art is not just about creating, it is about evolving, collaborating and helping others along the way.

Jack has emerged as a central figure in the Warwick Valley art community, balancing a wide range of creative and leadership roles across the school. As a lead designer of the first period yearbook class, he oversees a team of students, helps guide artistic direction, and plays a key role in refining pages for publication.

Beyond graphic design, he is known for fostering collaboration, leading critiques, offering constructive feedback, and ensuring that every piece reaches its full potential.

“We do critiques, and I’m often a lead speaker,” he said. “I share my thoughts on what works and what could be improved, always with constructive feedback.”

Yearbook Advisor Anna Penny praised Jack for his contributions to this year’s publication.

“Jack has been absolutely crucial to creating the yearbook,” Penny said. “He’s a lead designer in his class, and has created eight page spreads that will be printed. He’s attended deadline dinners, helped photograph students, and spent countless hours perfecting pages.”

Using leadership skills in school’s Portfolio program

Jack’s leadership carries into his work in the school’s Portfolio program, a rigorous two-year course designed for upperclassmen planning to pursue a career in the arts, led by Kristin Spano.

The class challenges students to explore multiple media while developing a strong, artistic voice. Within this environment, Jack continues to push himself creatively while also taking on leadership roles, including serving as project director for this year’s Paint & Shop event hosted by the PTSA and Art Department.

It’s a role he feels well prepared for. Having participated in Paint and Shop since its launch during his freshman year, Jack has taken on more responsibility each year, reflecting his commitment not only to his own growth but to the art community at Warwick Valley.

“I’ve always been dedicated to helping other people and pitching in wherever I can,” he said.

An open approach to artistic endeavors

Jack’s artistic approach is grounded in openness. Rather than beginning with a rigid plan, he allows his ideas to evolve throughout the creative process.

“I like to start without a set idea and let it change,” he explained.

This philosophy extends across his work in photography, painting, and graphic design. He emphasizes adaptability, recognizing when something is not working and being willing to shift direction.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned is to be open to change,” Jack said. “Nothing is ever perfect. There’s always room to improve, and if you ignore that, you’re only holding yourself back.”

A new-found appreciation

Although now deeply involved in the arts, Jack’s journey began relatively recently. After taking a foundational art class as a freshman, he began exploring electives like drawing, painting, and photography. It was not until his sophomore year in Drawing and Painting I that he realized art could be more than just a class; it could be a future.

Encouragement from teachers and hands-on experience helped solidify that direction, pushing him to take his work more seriously and pursue new opportunities.

Efforts recognized

Jack has since put himself out there, submitting his work to several competitions and earning recognition for his photography in both the Media Arts Teacher Association (MATA) Awards and the National PTA Reflections program.

This year marked a major milestone. He earned six Silver Keys and one Honorable Mention in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, an impressive achievement, especially for his first time entering.

“I got six keys, which is kind of unusual,” he said. “That moment made me feel like I can really do this.”

A future in graphic design

Today, Jack is considering pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design, with top choices including Rochester Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design. He credits his yearbook experience as a turning point in discovering that passion.

Rather than drawing inspiration from a single source, Jack looks to the people around him. He finds motivation in seeing how his peers interpret shared themes in different ways. He also admires the experimental spirit of Impressionism, particularly its willingness to challenge convention and embrace change.

As he continues to develop his artistic voice, Jack acknowledges that his style is still evolving.

“I think there’s still a lot more to explore,” he said.

Fashion show ahead

In the coming weeks, he will turn his attention to the school’s annual fashion show, where he will design and create a piece inspired by this year’s “Mad Hatter” theme.

Jack credits much of his success to the support system around him, including his teachers, Ms. Penny and Ms. Spano, as well as his family.

“I’m really appreciative of my family for believing in me and supporting me,” he said.

With a strong foundation, a collaborative spirit, and a passion for growth, Jack is not only shaping his own artistic future but also helping shape the creative community at Warwick Valley High School.