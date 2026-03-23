Artist of the Week: Andy Chen

At Warwick Valley High School, senior Andy Chen has built a musical journey shaped by discipline, curiosity and a genuine love for the craft.



Andy is a member of the orchestra, where he plays second violin, but his primary instrument is piano – an instrument he has played since he was six years old. He picked up the violin in the fourth grade, inspired by his sister, who introduced him to both instruments.

A special fondness for piano

While he enjoys playing both, piano holds a special place in Andy’s heart.

“I like piano more because I’m better at it,” Andy laughed. But behind that modest answer is years of hard work. Andy practices regularly, often playing a bit every day to keep his fingers sharp and his skills growing.



As a freshman, he earned perfect scores on NYSSMA Level 6. Since then, his dedication has led him through increasingly rigorous evaluations, including advancing through grade levels in the Royal School of Music system. He is currently preparing for his Grade 8 exam — the highest level in that track — which requires performing multiple advanced pieces and mastering complex scales and technique.

He credits his private piano teacher, Mr. Zhao, for guiding him along the way.

Reconnecting with a teacher

Another important mentor has been Warwick Valley Orchestra teacher Elissa Maynard, who first worked with Andy when he was in fifth grade and later reconnected with him at the high school level. Ms. Maynard praised not only his talent, but his genuine love for music.

“Andy is a phenomenal pianist, and his love for music shines through not only in his piano playing but also in his dedication to violin,” she said. “He is the joy of orchestra — always willing to step out of his comfort zone to try new things musically with the group.”

One of her favorite memories of Andy came during a performance of “Sleigh Ride” this year.

“My favorite memory will be of him jumping in the air with slap sticks when we played Sleigh Ride,” she recalled.

A milestone performance

This spring, Andy will take the stage for a special milestone: his senior feature performance. He selected the second movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” drawn to what he describes as the movement’s beauty and expressive sound. Choosing a concerto also means the orchestra will perform alongside him, which is something that felt especially meaningful.

“I picked the second movement because, in my opinion, it was the prettiest and best sounding movement,” he explained. “Plus, with a concerto, the orchestra would also get to play with me. I liked that it wouldn’t just be me. That my friends get to play with me, too.”



Dedication outside the music room

Outside the music room, Andy keeps just as busy. He’s a member of the school golf and ski teams, works as a ski instructor at Mount Peter, and volunteers with ski patrol. Through these activities, he’s built friendships across many different circles, and says it’s something he’ll miss most after graduation.

Although Andy plans to pursue a non-music major in college (he’s considering finance), music will remain part of his life. He hopes to always have a piano nearby and play whenever he can. For him, music is both a challenge and a release.

“Once you learn a piece you’ve wanted to play for a long time, it feels really nice to just play it effortlessly. It’s relaxing,” he said.

Gratitude for friends, family and mentors

Andy also expressed gratitude to the people who supported his journey. Ms. Maynard, and his parents, who encouraged him to stick with piano even during moments when he felt like quitting. Andy also credited his sister for always inspiring him to do his best.

Looking back on high school, Andy’s most proud of the relationships he’s built across orchestra, sports and other activities.

“Making friends in all different areas. That’s really special to me,” he said.