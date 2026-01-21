Artist of the Week

Warwick Valley High School senior Grace Cornelius has spent her high school years intentionally exploring her passions – musically, athletically and academically. As an accomplished violinist, tennis player and student, she takes pride in the wide range of experiences she’s embraced over the past four years.

It all began when she first fell in love with the violin in fourth grade.

“Warwick Valley has a really strong music program, and we’re lucky we’re able to start so young here,” she said. “I think you can stop after fifth grade, but I decided to continue because it’s something I truly love.”

She credits her passion for music to growing up in a musically gifted family.

“My family has always been very musical,” she said. “My mom is a pianist and a singer, so her influence has definitely shaped a lot of my passion for music.”

That passion was on full display at the WVHS Winter Concert in December, where Cornelius served as concertmaster for her section. In that role, she helped lead warm-ups, tune instruments, and support the conductor throughout the performance. She was also selected to perform one of three senior features at the concert. Hers was a seven-minute solo of her favorite piece, Praeludium & Allegro. The performance earned her a standing ovation, made all the more meaningful by her family being in the audience.

She maintains a grounded and balanced mindset toward performing, and great pride in her many musical accomplishments. During auditions, she focuses less on perfection and more on preparation and personal growth. On stage, her priority is enjoying the experience and connecting with the audience. She is a regular participant in the Orange County Music Educator Association’s All-County Festival and has been selected to the New York State Scholastic Music Association’s Area All-State ensemble for the past two years.

Last year, she was also honored to perform at Carnegie Hall with the WVHS Chamber Orchestra.

“During my solo performance, my shoulder rest kept falling off,” she said. “At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ but at some point I just thought, ‘You know what? I’m here to play!’”

That experience speaks to Cornelius’ growth as a musician. Although nerves are still part of the experience, she has taught herself to stay focused on the bigger picture.

“I do get nervous — I think everybody does — but I remind myself that music is really about sharing something with the audience; connecting with people through another form of communication,” she said.

In addition to orchestra, Cornelius is involved in Meistersingers and Honors Chorus. She has performed at Radio City Music Hall with the Meistersingers, as well as at Lincoln Center during her sophomore year.

Math is another discipline where her dedication shines. While she admits it didn’t come naturally at first, she has developed a strong appreciation for the subject through persistence.

“I was never really naturally good at math, but I always wanted to do well,” she said. “I try to look at school as a privilege, asking myself, ‘How much can I get out of this?’ Even doing things you don’t necessarily love can open your mind to new perspectives.”

A member of the WVHS Math Team, she currently serves as president of the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, and is serving as co-captain of the high school’s Orange County Academic League (OCAL) for the third consecutive year. She is proud of both teams for their strong starts this season. Last week, the OCAL team defeated quiz bowl rivals O’Neill for the first time in years. Hometown fans can catch the OCAL Wildcats when they compete in the OCAL regional competition, hosted at WVHS on Feb. 26.

Cornelius has also made her mark as a dedicated tennis athlete, helping secure the team’s second undefeated season in a row. Individually, she and her doubles partner placed third at the OCIAA doubles competition. That qualified them for the NYSPHSAA Tennis Championships in October, which were held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the U.S. Open complex.

Looking ahead, she said she hopes to pursue a career as a corporate lawyer and has been applying to colleges with math or business-related majors. While she is still weighing her options, she has been accepted to Binghamton University and waitlisted at Cornell and Tulane.

“I’ve always had a passion for advocating for others,” Cornelius said. “Plus, that ties in with my interest in business. But, for me, it’s about standing up for what I believe is right.”

Reflecting on her high school experience, she said she’s most proud of the discipline she’s built and the goals she’s worked toward along the way.

“Having these things in my life – practicing, working toward something and reaching a goal – that’s been really meaningful,” she said.