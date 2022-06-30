Arteta wins Republican primary for Orange County sheriff

Paul Arteta, former Orange County Sheriff’s Captain and current Montgomery Village Deputy Police Chief, will appear on the Republican line in the November race for Orange County sheriff.

Arteta prevailed over his opponent, Undersheriff Ken Jones, in the Republican primary election on Tuesday, earning nearly 66 percent of the total vote. Arteta received 7,794 votes, while Jones received 4,053. There were 22 write-ins.

Arteta will go on to face Democrat Bernie Rivers, the former Director of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement, in the Nov. 8 election.

The newly elected sheriff will begin his term on Jan. 1, 2023, following the retirement of the longest serving sheriff in Orange County history, Sheriff Carl E. Dubois.