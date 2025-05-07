Art and music students of the month

Three students were chosen art/music students of the month for May

Caley Dillard, Grade 12, is hard working, dedicated, and has exceptional attention to detail. She is a committed artist who continually pushes herself to grow and refine her craft.

Myles Dawydko, Grade 8, is a dedicated and hardworking member of the 7th/8th grade chorus, always bringing energy and focus to each rehearsal. He consistently gives 100% in every class and performance, setting a strong example for his peers.

Stas Olejniczak, Grade 7, is an extremely talented artist who consistently produces impressive work. What sets him apart is his drive to continually challenge himself and grow, always striving to become an even better artist.