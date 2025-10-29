Area property marked for permanent preservation

A Town of Warwick property is one of two in the region that will be recommended for permanent preservation through Orange County’s Open Space Fund.

Known as the Tice-Shepard or Purple Path Lavender Farm at 147 Jessup Road, the property spans 62.6 acres of agricultural land within the Orange County Agricultural District. It will be preserved in partnership with the Town of Warwick Community Preservation Fund, ensuring that the land remains dedicated to farming and open space use. The property is adjacent to other preserved farms and features prime agricultural soils.

The other property is located in the Village of Chester and includes two lots totaling approximately 2.10 acres. The site will remain undeveloped and protected open space.

Both parcels are pending committee approval.

The Orange County Open Space Fund, established by County Executive Steven Neuhaus and approved by the County Legislature, supports the protection of key environmental, agricultural, and recreational lands. Since its creation, the fund has helped preserve thousands of acres across Orange County through strategic partnerships with municipalities, the Orange County Land Trust, and local stakeholders.

“Congratulations to the most recent awardees of Open Space funding, the Village of Chester and the Town of Warwick,” Neuhaus said. “These applicants applied for and deemed eligible to receive grants that will help to preserve open space in perpetuity and protect these lands from overdevelopment. I am thankful that the Orange County legislature has, year after year, supported my initiatives to preserve open space throughout the County.”

“The Town of Warwick has done a tremendous job preserving farmland for over 20 years now, so it is great to see them continuing to do everything they can to sustain agriculture and support farmers,” said Jim Delaune, Executive Director of the Orange County Land Trust. “Congrats to the town and kudos to County Executive Steve Neuhaus and Orange County Government on another successful project made possible thanks to the County’s Open Space Fund.”