Area Cub Scouts compete in Pinewood Derby

The Greenwood Lake Cub Scout Pack 121 held their Annual Pinewood Derby event Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Middle School, following weeks of preparation by the scouts creating their cars and then racing them.

There were many exciting photo finishes and awards were presented for several categories. Some awards for Best in Show and Most Creative were supplied by Small-Scale Speedway of Greenwood Lake.

The Pinewood Derby was founded in 1953 by Don Murphy, a Cubmaster in Manhattan Beach, Calif., who created a miniature, indoor racing event inspired by the Soap Box Derby. Designed so young Cub Scouts could build and race their own gravity-powered wooden cars with adult guidance, the first Pinewood Derby took place on May 15, 1953, at the local Scout House.

What began as a small community activity quickly grew into a nationwide tradition. By the 1960s, the Pinewood Derby became an official event of Scouting America, encouraging creativity, craftsmanship, and family participation. Since its inception, more than 100 million Pinewood Derby cars have been built, making it one of the most enduring and beloved youth activities in the country.

While the kits have seen minor updates over the years, the spirit of friendly competition and hands-on learning remains at the heart of the Pinewood Derby today.

Today, the Pinewood Derby continues to be one of scouting’s most cherished traditions, bringing generations together through creativity, teamwork, and a little friendly competition. Cub scouting is a program for kids from first to fifth grade, registration is open all year long.

Pack 121 has an upcoming schedule that includes a sleepover on the intrepid aircraft carrier.

For more information, log onto https://nycscouting.org/.