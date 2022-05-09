Apply by May 21 for Florida Chamber of Commerce scholarship

Annual Scholarships

The Chamber of Commerce of Florida, NY will award two scholarships for $500.00 each to graduating seniors who live in the Florida School District and will attend college in 2022.

The graduating senior applying for this scholarship must fill out an application and provide one letter of recommendation from a faculty member.

Applications are available in the guidance offices at S.S. Seward Institute or at John S. Burke Catholic High School. The application and letter of recommendation must be returned to a guidance counselor of your school no later than May 21, 2022.