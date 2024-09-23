Applefest shirt design released

With Applefest mere days away the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Applefest committee recently unveiled this year’s winning T-shirt design, created by Erin Mattingly, a local business owner of Mattingly’s Tavern and Cork Wine Bar in Florida.

The design celebrates the 34th annual Applefest. T-shirts will be available for purchase during Applefest at the caboose. According to the organizers, this year Applefest will feature over 140 craft vendors, 87 food vendors, 27 sponsors, and a variety of family-friendly activities, including pony rides and inflatable kiddie rides, an obstacle course, and a mechanical bull hosted by the Warwick Valley Community Center in Stanley Deming Park.

The apple pie eating contest, sponsored by Noble Pies, will take place at 3 p.m.; junior (ages 7 to 16) and adult (17 and up) bakers are welcome to submit their creations to the apple pie baking contest with all proceeds benefitting the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry.

Applefest will take place on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.