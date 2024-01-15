Applefest shirt design contest announced

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced the return of its Applefest T-shirt design contest. The contest is open to all Warwick residents, including those in the villages of Florida and Greenwood Lake.

Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners in the adult and student categories. A participants’ design must include “Applefest 2024,” “34th Annual,” and “Warwick, New York (or NY).” To participate, download the form at WarwickApplefest.com or pick up submission materials at the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce at 7 Grand Street, Warwick. The submission deadline is July 11, 2024. For additional questions, email info@WarwickCC.org.