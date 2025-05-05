Apple Blossom Festival to raise funds for local teen

Warwick -- A group of area residents have organized a the Spring Apple Blossom Festival at Apple Dave’s Orchards and Distillery on Saturday, May 17 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Funds are being raised of 14-year-old Rayas Niccolini, who is battling a very rare form of brain cancer. She is currently having treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital.

The festival will activities for all ages, including tractor rides through the orchards, a corn hole tournament, tricky tray, kite flying contest, face painting and a dog costume show. An old-fashioned “bake off” will allow participants to showcase their baking skills.