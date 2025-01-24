Apartment project hits zoning snag

Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard is urging village residents and guests to heed the village’s overnight, on-street parking prohibition during winter months. At the January 21 village board meeting, Newhard commented on the number of cars that were out on the streets during the most recent storm, hindering DPW from being able to clear the roads. Newhard reminded residents of the availability of 12-hour municipal lots in the village and encouraged residents to speak with their neighbors about shared parking options.

Galloway Heights apartments

During the meeting the board heard a petition for a zone change that would more favorably support the development of the building at 1 Galloway Heights into 12 apartments, consisting of eight two-bedroom and four single-bedroom units. Brian Singer, owner of Warwick Commercial Properties, along with the company’s attorney, Robert Krahulik, explained that the current zoning doesn’t allow favorable setbacks for the building location and the parking needed to serve it.

The board expressed their concerns over the proposed building’s proximity to other properties as well as the lack of safe outdoor space for children. In addition, Warwick village attorney Stephen Gaba shared his opinion that a zone change for this area would not be in line with the village’s comprehensive plan.

Members of the board disagreed with Gaba, pointing to the village’s goal of providing more housing for middle-income families, which these proposed apartments would serve.

Street names

The board reviewed proposed street names for Warwick Commons, discussing naming conventions and protocols. The board discussed using names of historical significance to the village, while being mindful of the impact on emergency services when using a common name. The board agreed to consult the Warwick Historical Society to help them determine a list of unique names.

DOT funding

During the meeting, Trustee Carly Foster provided an update on the village’s efforts to obtain funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. Foster explained that this funding, if received, would be used for sidewalk improvements and expansion, as well as efforts to design a multi-use trail along Route 94.