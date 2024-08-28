Annual senior picnic draws large crowd

On Tuesday afternoon, August 27, the town of Warwick held its annual senior barbecue picnic at Warwick Town Park. Seniors of seven various clubs from Florida, Greenwood Lake, Pine Island, and Warwick were in attendance. Any senior citizen from the town of Warwick was encouraged to attend.

The event was co-sponsored by the Warwick Valley Rotary Club and the Warwick Lodge 544 F&AM, and supported by dozens of businesses, organizations, and individuals in the community. In addition, the tickets were donated by Warwick Press.

Over 700 seniors attended and 35 volunteers served drinks, food, and desserts to the tables. Hotdogs, corn on the cob and large pieces of chicken were served followed by stuffed pastries and assorted desserts.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer thanked everyone for coming. He then lined up the different town mayors and officials and thanked them for their help.