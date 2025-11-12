Annual Fall Festival closes out the season

Excelsior Hose Company’s 66th Annual Fall Festival will stretch over two nights - on Wednesday, Nov. 19, and Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 at 25 Church St. Ext. Doors open at 6 p.m. and spins begin at 7 p.m.

Bring your quarters to buy numbered paddles as there are $0.25 and $1.00 paddles. Once all the paddles are sold for that round, they spin the wheel. There will be three turkey winners for each spin and at least 10 spins each night. Door prizes - including fresh local vegetables, apples, and cider - will given away all evening and some might even walk away with an entire Thanksgiving meal.

For more information, call (845) 986-4688.