Annual Black Dirt Feast turns 15

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will once again raise money for the local community while showcasing the high-quality produce from local farms and award-winning chefs who will prepare the gourmet meals at this year’s Black Dirt Feast.

This year’s 15th annual event will be held on Tuesday, August 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway in the Town of Goshen.

The Chamber uses the proceeds to donate to several local food pantries, fund beautification initiatives in Pine Island, and award scholarships to deserving youth in our community. This year’s three awards of $1,500 each will be given to town of Warwick graduating seniors or students in good standing at a college or university who are - or will be - enrolled.

This farm to table celebration pairs an alfresco meal with fine wines on the wide-open vistas of Social Island at 939 Pulaski Highway. Guests will be seated under a beautiful new pavilion Tuscan style, as they relax at sunset. Guests will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres from Heidi Blacker Catering during cocktail hour with music from Fiddle Frenzy.

Dinner features salad from Rogowski Farms, Soup by Amanda from Table 21, a featured pasta course from Pasta d’Oro at the Jolly Onion and a choice of entrees: Beef short ribs from Eddie’s Roadhouse with Bialas Farms vegetables , Chef Leo’s chicken Marsala from Ana Restaurant, or a vegetarian dish from Stephen Ernst at Westtown Fare featuring sautéed gnocchi and fresh local veggies with fresh basil pesto. Desserts are from Heather the Laker Baker with triple chocolate or vanilla bean mini-cakes.

The servers and helpers will be Warwick Valley Middle and High School volunteers.

Tickets are $120.00 per person through June 30, $150 each from July 1, and can be ordered at www.pineislandny.com.