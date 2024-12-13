Angel Tree returns to Warwick

The Angel Tree will once again be displayed in the heart of Warwick Village, located on Main Street between Akin’s Drug Store and Newhard’s. It will remain throughout the 2024 holiday season, continuing its tradition of supporting local residents and nonprofit organizations.

This year, the Angel Tree benefits families, seniors, and community groups, including the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry, the Warwick Humane Society, the Warwick Historical Society, the Community Center, Winslow Therapeutic Center, and Backpack Snack Attack.

Community members are invited to participate by visiting the Angel Tree and adopting an angel, which includes a wish list of gift items for a specific recipient that can be conveniently purchased locally. Participants may also choose to make a direct donation to one of the nonprofit organizations that give back to the community.

Angel gifts can be dropped off at the RE/MAX Town and Country office, located at 12 Main Street, just down the street from the Angel Tree, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at Peck’s Wine and Spirits, located at 1 Bank Street, through December 20.