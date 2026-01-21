An antidote for cabin fever

Winter in the Hudson Valley can be beautiful, but long stretches of cold weather and snow often bring isolation, low energy, and what many simply call “cabin fever.” This season, Greenwood Lake is responding with warmth, laughter, and connection — offering residents two engaging community events designed to lift spirits, bring people together, and remind everyone that winter doesn’t have to be endured alone.

The first opportunity arrives on Wednesday, Jan. 28, with a relaxed social gathering at Murphy’s Tavern and Restaurant, 85 Windermere Ave., presented by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, where local business owners, community members, and guests are invited to step out of hibernation and reconnect. With good food, easy conversation, and a welcoming atmosphere, the event emphasizes the power of human connection in countering the emotional toll of shorter days and colder nights. Simply getting out, sharing stories, and seeing familiar faces can make a meaningful difference during the winter months.

Later in the season, laughter takes center stage at the Greenwood Lake Lions Club’s “Cabin Fever Comedy Night” on Saturday, Feb. 28, hosted at the Arthur Finnegans American Legion Hall. Featuring a lineup of seasoned comedians, the evening promises exactly what winter-weary audiences need most: joy, humor, and the kind of shared experience that reminds us we’re not alone in shaking off the winter blues. Proceeds support local community service projects, turning laughter into tangible good for Greenwood Lake.

Together, these events highlight an important truth: While winter weather may limit our movement, it doesn’t have to diminish our sense of connection or emotional well-being. By creating spaces for laughter, conversation, and community, Greenwood Lake continues to demonstrate how small, thoughtful gatherings can have a powerful impact—helping residents stay engaged, supported, and uplifted until spring returns.

