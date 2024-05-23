Amity Farm to host 3rd annual ‘Concert at the Farm’

Singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo will be performing at the third annual Concert at the Farm, in support of “horse power against breast cancer,” on Thursday, June 6, at Amity Farm (44 Amity Road, Warwick).

According to the organizers, the Amity Foundation for Healing with Horses’ new program is designed to help people who have experienced the trauma of breast cancer “take back the reins and heal with the help of Amity’s horses.”

There will also be a demonstration by Amity’s equine therapist and breast cancer survivor Corey DeMala along with equine specialist Christine Dykshorn.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and visitors are asked to bring blankets and chairs. The event will feature a variety of food vendors, flea market finds, and more. Visitors will also be able to visit the farm and interact with horses.

Donations of any amount will be accepted as well. For further information visit theamityfoundation.org or call 914-850-5104.