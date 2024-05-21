American Legion holds suicide awareness flag ceremony

On Sunday, May 19, a Veteran Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR) flag ceremony was held at the Greenwood Lake Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443.

Joe Braskey, VSO liaison to SAR (one of eight board members) presented the SAR flag to legion CDR Walter Kittle after making a brief presentation to those in attendance. Following, Kittle raised the SAR flag in solidarity with all in attendance at salute. Braskey, in addition to being liaison to SAR, is a U.S. Navy veteran, American Legion member of Kim Lau post, and senior vice CDR of the Long Beach VFW. The ceremony was also poignant as May is mental health awareness month. More information about the SAR flag can be found at sarflag.org.

The Warwick Valley Irish Ballad & Trad Sessions played outdoors at the American Legion. These sessions are held every third Sunday at the American Legion from 4 to 6 p.m.