All things Halloween happening in Warwick

The Village of Warwick Recreation Department and the Warwick Lions Club will be hosting a spooktacular Halloween Costume Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Line-up will take place at 4:30 p.m. on High Street and the parade will start at 5 p.m. and proceed down Main Street to Railroad Avenue. A costume contest with prizes will take place on Railroad Avenue.

This year’s costume contest will include the following categories: Most Original, Scariest, Best Group/Family and Cutest. The contest will be divided into the following age groups: 0-5, 6-9, 10-14, adult, and family ensemble.

Refreshments are sponsored by ShopRite of Warwick.

Residents invited to ‘scare the mayor’

Village residents are invited to take part in the village’s Seventh Annual Scare the Mayor Contest. This is a contest for the scariest, most frightful, scream-worthy Halloween decorated house in the village of Warwick. The contest is free to enter, and village of Warwick residents are eligible to participate. If your home won first prize the previous year, you are ineligible to win first prize this year, but can still participate in the contest. To register your house, call Village Hall at 845-986-2031 or email clerk@villageofwarwick.org by Friday, Oct. 27.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, participants will receive a visit from village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard and guest judges who will deem the ghouls and ghosts who scare them the most.

First-, second-, and third-prize winners will receive a plaque that brags, “I Scared the Mayor.” Additionally, one home will receive, “The Karl Scheible Award for Exemplary Skill and Thematic Creativity” in honor of late village of Warwick Planning Board member Karl Scheible, who created the original “Haunted House” on Oakland Court. Winners will be announced on Facebook.

So, string those purple and orange lights with care, spread cobwebs as far as they can bear, creepy skulls and candy corn too, anything spooky really will do. The mayor anticipates the delights from all the scary frights, and they look forward to celebrating the best that residents can offer.

Halloween curfew and road closures

There is a Halloween curfew for all persons under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a parent or guardian on all village streets and parks and other public areas in the village of Warwick between the hours of 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 and 6 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, and again from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.