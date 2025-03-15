Albert Wisner Public Library budget vote, trustee election April 8

Albert Wisner Public Library’s annual tax levy and trustee vote will be held on Tuesday, April 8 at the Library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick). The in-person vote will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A public information session on the Library’s proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2025/2026 will be held on Tuesday, April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Library. Copies of the proposed FY 2025/2026 operating budget may be found at the Library’s website at albertwisnerlibrary.org, and also at the Library.

There is the election of two Library trustees on the same ballot. Mark Damia and Nora Aman-Gurvich are seeking re-election. Kristen Georgi, a longtime Warwick resident, is also on the ballot and running for trustee. Trustees must be residents of the Warwick Valley Central School District and serve five-year terms.

All registered voters who reside in the Warwick Valley Central School District may participate in this election. Walk-in registration will be available at the office of the school district clerk, West Street Extension, Warwick, Monday through Friday, excluding school district holidays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., prevailing time, until and including April 3. Absentee ballots must be received at the Library no later than 9 p.m. on April 8, in order to be canvassed.

The Library is seeking approval for a tax levy of $1,823,649 for the 2025/2026 proposed operating budget. The proposed tax levy covers 87.3% of the Library’s expected operating expenses; the balance is funded by a combination of fees, gifts, grants, interest income, and reserve funds. The Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation will contribute $30,000 to the operating budget, in addition to providing support for programs and collections. The Friends of the Library will contribute an unrestricted gift of $10,000 toward the 2025/2026 operating budget.

The April 8 vote is for the proposed tax levy and trustee positions only. The debt service for the library building for 2025/2026 is $1.04888/$1,000 for Warwick homeowners and $0.23621/$1,000 for Chester homeowners.

For more information, check the Library’s website, albertwisnerlibrary.org under “About” on the home page, or call Library Director Lisa Laico at 845-986-1047, Option 7.