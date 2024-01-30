Albert Wisner Public Library announces new book donation

Dr. Alex Joanow recently donated a copy of his newly released book, “The Joanow Family Cookbook Project: Dr. J’s Kitchen — The Recipe Ramblings of a Physician,” to the Albert Wisner Public Library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick). With a career spanning over 29 years as an obstetrician and gynecologist and serving as a founding partner of Horizon Family Medical Group, Dr. Joanow is deeply rooted in the local community. He also holds roles in administration and faculty at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in the Hudson Valley, where he serves as the director of clinical rotations and a clinical assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Joanow expresses gratitude for the three passions that have shaped his life: family, medical career, and cooking. The book serves as a compilation of his culinary journey, featuring nearly 200 recipes accompanied by photographs. It showcases a blend of traditional cooking methods and modern equipment such as the instant pot and air fryer. According to the library, “Dr. J’s Kitchen” is “designed with practicality in mind, featuring a lay-flat, spiral-bound format with laminated pages for easy reading and handling.”